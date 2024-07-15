Theory of a Deadman announces unplugged tour

Theory of a Deadman has announced an unplugged tour.

The outing runs from Oct. 18 in St. Louis to Nov. 23 in La Vista, Nebraska. Openers include Saint Asonia, 10 Years, Adelitas Way, Cory Marks and Citizen Soldier, depending on the date.

"We are excited to announce that this fall we're hitting the road again for a special 'Unplugged' Tour playing your favorite songs stripped down and bringing along some amazing special guests!" Theory says.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheoryOfficial.com.

