Theory of a Deadman sings a 'Funeral Song' on latest track from upcoming EP

Theory of a Deadman has released a new song called "Funeral Song," a track off the band's upcoming upcoming EP, Part 1: Funeral Songs.

If you thought "Funeral Song" might be a bit of a bummer given its title, think again: the lyrics open with the line, "This is your funeral song/ Hate to say it but I'm glad you're gone."

"Unleash your inner petty with this one, cause we don't hold back!!!" Theory says.

Part 1: Funeral Songs is due out Sept. 4. It also includes the songs "Barricade" and "Winnebago (Lay Low)."

Theory of a Deadman will hit the road alongside Sevendust on the Dead/Seven tour in August.

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