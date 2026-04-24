Theory of a Deadman premieres new single, 'Barricade'

"Barricade" single artwork. (Panic Room Records/ONErpm)
By Josh Johnson

Theory of a Deadman has premiered a new single called "Barricade."

The song is apparently not about trying to get the front row of a concert — instead, frontman Tyler Connolly sings, "I gotta find a way to break down your barricade."

You can watch the video for "Barricade" on YouTube.

"Barricade" follows Theory's 2023 album, Dinosaur.

Theory of a Deadman will be performing at the 2026 Aftershock festival in October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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