That's what Kells said: Mgk teases ﻿'Office﻿'-inspired tour film

Dunder Mifflin, this is mgk?

The "bloody valentine" rocker is teasing a film project he's creating on his ongoing tour inspired by the beloved sitcom The Office.

"We may or may not be shooting a non scripted tour life version of the Office over here at @floor13 productions coming soon," mgk writes in a Facebook post.

The post also includes a clip of what you can maybe expect from the project as it shows The Office-style talking-head interviews with mgk and tour crew members about a failed stage dive attempt at a recent show.

Mgk is currently on tour in Europe in continued support of his latest album, 2025's lost americana. The outing will return to the U.S. in May.

