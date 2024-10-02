Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe named first female artist with Jackson signature guitar

By Josh Johnson

Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe is the first female artist to have a signature guitar with Jackson.

The Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6 is available now, and is described as a "premium guitar designed for progressive metal players seeking precision and accuracy."

"I'm so excited about this new venture with the Jackson family," Rowe says. "This is a historic collaboration - as I am the first female in the history of Jackson with a signature guitar and the first African American female signature artist in heavy music."

"I feel so honored to have now joined such an elite group of players that are a part of this club," she adds. "Many who have inspired me along this journey to get here. It's truly humbling."

Tetrarch just put out a new single, "Live Not Fantasize," in September.

