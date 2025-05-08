Tetrarch wishes you 'Best of Luck' on new '﻿The Ugly Side of Me'﻿ track

Tetrarch has released a new song called "Best of Luck," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Ugly Side of Me.

"The title of this song has kind of a funny story," says guitarist Diamond Rowe. "I remember when we were younger and just starting out we would get rejection emails left and right from several different people within the industry. A lot of them used to sign their emails 'Best of Luck' or 'Best of Luck in the future' and it was always funny because clearly they didn't wish us well at all."

"Fast forward to now, when we have accomplished so much of what a lot of those people said we never would already, so this is kind of our 'Best of Luck' back to them," she continues. "No hard feelings, just a funny tongue in cheek kind of thing. Maybe it's us just being the smart a**** that we always are."

You can listen to "Best of Luck" now via digital outlets.

The Ugly Side of Me, the follow-up to 2021's Unstable, drops Friday. It also includes the previously released songs "Never Again (Parasite)," "Live Not Fantasize" and "Cold."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

