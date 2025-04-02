Tetrarch shares new 'The Ugly Side of Me' track, 'Cold'

Napalm Records
By Josh Johnson

Tetrarch has shared a new song called "Cold," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Ugly Side of Me.

"'Cold' was one of those songs that came together pretty fast," says guitarist Diamond Rowe. "It was one of the first songs that we wrote for the record and once we started building the textures, leads and vocals it really came to life. I feel like it's kind of a nod to our Freak album as it has that energetic four on the floor beat with glitchy and creepy guitar textures."

"While writing this song, we kept throwing around the word 'insecure,'" she continues. "Insecurity is such an uncomfortable emotion to have and it easily became the lyrical direction for this track. I also can't wait to play this one live. I think everyone is going to go nuts."

You can listen to "Cold" now via digital outlets.

The Ugly Side of Me, the follow-up to 2021's Unstable, drops May 9. It also includes the previously released songs "Live Not Fantasize" and "Never Again (Parasite)."

