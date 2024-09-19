Tetrarch drops new single, "Live Not Fantasize"

By Josh Johnson

Tetrarch has dropped a new single called "Live Not Fantasize."

"We had a lot of fun writing this song because of how heavy and aggressive it is, while still having a big catchy chorus that gets stuck in your head," says guitarist Diamond Rowe. "This song is about never letting the negative feelings and thoughts in your mind define who you are and doing everything you can to get through tough times to find peace within yourself - so that you can live instead of dreaming of something better."

You can listen to "Live Not Fantasize" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Live Not Fantasize" follows Tetrarch's 2021 album, Unstable, which includes the single "I'm Not Right."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

