Tetrarch announces new album, '﻿The Ugly Side of Me'

Tetrarch has announced a new album called The Ugly Side of Me.

The third studio effort from the nu metal revivalists drops May 9. It includes the previously released single "Live Not Fantasize." A second cut, titled "Never Again (Parasite)," is out now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"['Never Again (Parasite) is] the first time we have featured [guitarist] Diamond [Rowe] on vocals in a capacity other than just background textures," Tetrarch says. "We are super stoked for everyone to hear her voice in this way."

The Ugly Side of Me follows Tetrarch's 2021 breakout album, Unstable, which includes the single "I'm Not Right."

Here's the track list for The Ugly Side of Me:

"Anything Like Myself"

"Never Again (Parasite)"

"Live Not Fantasize"

"Erase"

"The Only Thing I've Got"

"Best of Luck"

"Crawl"

"Cold"

"Headspace"

"The Ugly Side of Me"

