Testament's Chuck Billy announces ﻿'Holding My Breath'﻿ memoir

Testament frontman Chuck Billy has announced his debut memoir.

The book is titled Holding My Breath: The Two Testaments of Chuck Billy and is due out Nov. 10.

Following in the tradition of one of the most famous books in history, Holding My Breath is divided into two sections dubbed the "Old Testament" and the "New Testament."

"This book is about two versions of me that are really just one story," says Billy in a statement. "The guy who thought he was invincible, and the guy who learned how fragile life really is."

Holding My Breath also includes a foreword by Judas Priest's Rob Halford and an afterword by Lamb of God's Randy Blythe.

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