Tennessee city celebrates Megadeth Day

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs in concert at Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024 on June 29, 2024 in Viveiro, Spain. (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

Saturday was officially Megadeth Day in La Vergne, Tennessee.

The proclamation was made by Mayor Jason Cole "in celebration of the band's extraordinary contributions to music, their lasting cultural impact, and their continued influence on artists and fans worldwide." It coincided with Megadeth's Let There Be Shred event in La Vergne, which included an intimate performance and listening party for the thrash outfit's upcoming self-titled farewell album.

La Vergne is located just outside of Nashville. Frontman Dave Mustaine has long lived in the Music City area.

Megadeth the album is due out Friday. Mustaine and company also plan to embark on a multiyear farewell tour, which so far includes a North American run with Iron Maiden launching in August.

