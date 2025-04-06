Tenacious G-note: Jack Black parodies MCR's 'Welcome to the Black Parade' on ﻿'SNL'

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live made an appeal to the broken, the beaten and the damned with a parody of My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade."

Strands of the emo anthem popped up in a sketch called "Goth Kid on Vacation," which followed a sullen, Robert Smith-cosplaying teenager, played by SNL cast member Michael Longfellow, frowning though his family's trip to Jamaica. It then cuts to host Jack Black dressed as Gerard Way from the "Welcome to the Black Parade" video.

"When I was a young boy/ my parents took me down to Jamaica/ for my high school spring break," Black-as-Way sang.

My Chem will be performing "Welcome to the Black Parade" themselves on their summer U.S. stadium tour, during which their performing their 2006 album The Black Parade in full. The outing launches in July.

