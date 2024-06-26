Tenacious D announces US tour supporting Rock the Vote

Tenacious D has announced a run of U.S. shows supporting the nonpartisan voting advocacy organization Rock the Vote.

The dates run from Oct. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, to Oct. 26 in State College, Pennsylvania, ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election in November.

A presale is open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TenaciousD.com.

Tenacious D previously supported Rock the Vote with a cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show song "Time Warp" leading up to the 2020 election.

