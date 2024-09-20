Ten live Jack White shows from current tour posted on nugs.net

If you can't make it to Jack White's intimate No Name pop up tour, which he's doing in support of his album No Name, you can hear what you've missed on nugs.net.

White's Third Man Records has uploaded recordings of 10 shows, recorded in various cities in August and September, to the platform. On Instagram, Third Man executive Ben Blackwell wrote, "Day in and day out, these performances - announced mere days in advance, selling out in an instant - are garnering laudatory praise and 'best concert I've ever been to' reviews across the board."

"A quarter century into his touring career, Jack White is playing the best shows of his life and the audio here is all the proof you need," he adds.

The shows posted include sets from Columbus, Ohio; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Millvale, Pennsylvania; Washington, D.C. and Nashville, Tennessee.

No Name follows White's two 2022 albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. It was originally released secretly on unlabeled vinyl at Third Man Records stores in July before receiving a digital release in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.