Taylor Momsen tries on original 'Grinch' costume: 'Still (kind of) fits'

THE PRETTY RECKLESS Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

In addition to revisiting the music from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Taylor Momsen is also revisiting the wardrobe.

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman has shared a Facebook video of her trying on the original costume she wore in the 2000 movie, in which she played the character of Cindy Lou Who at age 7.

"Yes…that is the actual Cindy costume from the Grinch movie," Momsen writes in the caption. "25 years later…still (kind of) fits. what a surreal holiday season."

As previously reported, Momsen recorded a new version of the Grinch song "Where Are You Christmas?" for the Pretty Reckless holiday EP, Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas.

The Pretty Reckless also released a non-holiday single, "For I Am Death," in August.

