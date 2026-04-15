Taylor Momsen hospitalized due to spider bite, teases new The Pretty Reckless single

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen was admitted to the hospital due to the spider bite she suffered while in Mexico City opening for AC/DC.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO," Momsen writes in an Instagram post published Tuesday alongside a photo of a rash covering her leg. "But the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!"

In an follow-up post Wednesday, Momsen writes, "Or I just spend the night in the hospital."

"Thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know," she says.

As previously reported, Momsen shared she was bitten by the spider on April 8, a day after opening for AC/DC in Mexico City. Oddly, it marked the second time Momsen was bitten by an animal while on tour with AC/DC after previously being bitten by a bat during a show in Spain.

The Pretty Reckless are set to play their third and final Mexico City show opening for AC/DC on Wednesday. They're set to reunite with the "Back in Black" legends for a U.S. stadium tour launching in July.

In other Pretty Reckless news, the band is releasing a new song called "Love Me" on Friday. It will appear on their upcoming album, Dear God, due out June 26.

Dear God marks the follow-up to 2021's Death By Rock and Roll. It includes the singles "For I Am Death" and "When I Wake Up."

The Pretty Reckless will launch their own U.S. headlining tour in between the AC/DC dates in July.

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