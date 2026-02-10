Taking Back Sunday announces US tour dates

Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at PNC Music Pavilion on September 02, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Taking Back Sunday has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing kicks off May 31 in Dewey Beach, Delaware, and wraps up June 21 in Madison, Wisconsin. Punk band Bayside will also be on the bill.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TakingBackSunday.com.

Taking Back Sunday's most recent album is 2023's 152. They put out a new single, "The Pattern," in October.

