System of a Down's 'Toxicity' video hits 1 billion views on YouTube

System of a Down's "Toxicity" video has joined YouTube's billion views club.

The clip, which features Serj Tankian and company performing against a shifting background, marks System's second to reach the milestone. The "Chop Suey!" video was the first.

"Toxicity" is the title track off SOAD's 2001 sophomore album, which also includes "Chop Suey!"

In addition to watching them on YouTube, you can catch System of a Down live over a series of North American stadium shows in the summer, taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chicago and Toronto. Depending on the date, openers include Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones.

