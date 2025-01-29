System of a Down's 'Toxicity' video hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Sony/American Recordings
By Josh Johnson

System of a Down's "Toxicity" video has joined YouTube's billion views club.

The clip, which features Serj Tankian and company performing against a shifting background, marks System's second to reach the milestone. The "Chop Suey!" video was the first.

"Toxicity" is the title track off SOAD's 2001 sophomore album, which also includes "Chop Suey!"

In addition to watching them on YouTube, you can catch System of a Down live over a series of North American stadium shows in the summer, taking place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chicago and Toronto. Depending on the date, openers include Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!