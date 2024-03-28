System of a Down's Daron Malakian voices characters on Adult Swim show

System of a Down's Daron Malakian is providing his voice to the latest episode of the Adult Swim show Royal Crackers.
The guitarist will be playing a trio of characters named King Omar, Prince Omar and King Omar Senior. You can check out a preview now via System's Facebook.
Royal Crackers follows the exploits of a dysfunctional family trying to run a saltine crackers company. Basically, it sounds like an animated, food-themed version of Succession.
You can watch Malakian's episode on Max starting Friday, March 29.
System of a Down is set to headline the Sick New World festival in April. Malakian, meanwhile, is playing a few shows with his Scars on Broadway project, including Korn's 30th anniversary concert in October.
