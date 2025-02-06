System of a Down's Daron Malakian feels a new album wouldn't 'continue the story'

We're now nearing 20 years since System of a Down last put out an album, and, judging by recent comments made by guitarist Daron Malakian, that wait probably isn't ending anytime soon.

During an interview on producer Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, Malakian muses, "It would've been nice to see where the band would've evolved if we kept putting music out," but feels that so much time has passed that putting another System record out now "doesn't continue the story to me."

"It feels like starting a new story," Rubin offers.

"There was a time that that might've been something I wanted," Malakian continues. "I'm not sure how much I want that anymore. I'm sure people won't be too happy to hear that, but I'm not at the same place where I was maybe 10 years ago."

System did put out a pair of new songs in 2020 and continues to play live. They're playing stadium shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chicago and Toronto this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.