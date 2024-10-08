System of a Down announces ﻿'I Got Pictures on My Wall'﻿ photo exhibit

By Josh Johnson

System of a Down has announced a photography exhibit titled I Got Pictures on My Wall.

The display will be open at the Eye for Sound Gallery in Los Angeles Oct. 19-26. The band describes it as a "unique retrospective photography exhibition showcasing iconic images of System of a Down captured through the lens of our photographer of 20+ years, Greg Watermann."

The title references the SOAD song "Pictures" and its lyric, "I got pictures on my mind."

You can preorder an exclusive event T-shirt now through Wednesday, which will grant you access to private gallery showings.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

