System of a Down pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at tour kickoff; Mastodon planning to record 'Supernaut' cover

Daron Malakian and Serj Tankian of System of a Down perform on December 13, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

System of a Down paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne during the opening date of their North American stadium tour Wednesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Guitarist Daron Malakian led the crowd in an "Ozzy!" chant before introducing a cover of the Black Sabbath song "Snowblind."

"We're gonna do a number now about cocaine!" Malakian exclaimed.

In other Ozzy tribute news, Mastodon's Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher share in an interview with Bloodstock TV that they plan to record their cover of Sabbath's "Supernaut," which they performed during the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

"We've been talking about it, for sure," Kelliher said. "I mean, we have to, we've been playing it every night."

"We're definitely recording it," Dailor added.

Back to the Beginning was previously announced as Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup's final concert. Ozzy died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.