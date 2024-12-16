System of a Down extends stadium tour to South America

After announcing a North American 2025 stadium tour, System of a Down is expanding their live plans.

After teasing it on Instagram, the band announced a South American stadium tour on Dec. 16. "Wake Up South America! We did. We heard you. We're coming," they captioned the list of dates, which starts April 24 in Bogota, Colombia. A presale goes live Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Dec. 19 at 12 p.m.

As previously reported, the band recently added second nights at each North American stadium they're headlining in 2025, including shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Soldier Field in Chicago and Rogers Stadium in Toronto. The bill will also include Korn in East Rutherford, Avenged Sevenfold in Chicago and Deftones in Toronto.

It's not clear who'll open the South American shows.

