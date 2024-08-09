A symptom of popping the question: Couple gets engaged at Shinedown concert

An Evening With Shinedown Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording A)

By Josh Johnson

Love was in the air at a recent Shinedown concert, during which a couple got engaged.

In a video posted to the band's Facebook, frontman Brent Smith congratulates the betrothed fans, named Josh and Jess, from the stage.

"All of us in Shinedown and our entire crew and all of these wonderful people here tonight that are now your family and share this moment with you, we wish you nothing but happiness, love and success for your entire journey together," Smith says.

If you're looking to pop the question, Shinedown has two more headlining tour dates on their schedule for August.

