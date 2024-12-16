Surviving Soundgarden members perform at Seattle benefit concert

Under the name Nudedragons, the surviving members of Soundgarden reunited Dec. 14 at a Seattle benefit concert.

The show, dubbed SMooCH — Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital — was the 13th annual benefit for Seattle Children's Hospital. Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd performed, with guest vocals from Seattle musician Shaina Shepherd. Frontman Chris Cornell died in 2017.

Also on the bill for the event, which raised more than $2 million for the hospital's Uncompensated Care Fund, were Guns N' Roses bass player Duff McKagen, Sebadoh and Doug Martsch of Built to Spill.

According to fan-shot video, the songs performed by Nudedragons included "Outshined," "Hunted Down," "Flower," "Beyond the Wheel," "Kickstand" — sung as a duet with McKagen joining Shepherd on vocals — and a cover of MC5's "Kick Out the Jams," with McKagen joining on bass and vocals.

Soundgarden last performed as Nudedragons in 2010; it was their first reunion show since breaking up in 1997.

