Surprise! Bring Me the Horizon's '﻿Post Human: NeX GEn'﻿ album dropping Friday

After several false starts and delays, Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human: NeX GEn album is dropping in less than 24 hours.

The 16-track collection drops Friday. It includes the previously released singles "Kool-Aid," "DArkSide," "LosT," "sTraNgeRs," "AmEN!" and "DiE4u."

You can watch a video game-themed teaser video via YouTube.

NeX GEn is the second installment in Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human series, following 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror. The band started teasing a follow-up to Survival Horror back in 2021 and finally got an initial release date two years later for September 2023. However, it was then delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

