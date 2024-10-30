Supreme launching Jane's Addiction-themed clothing line

By Josh Johnson

In a case of what some might call supremely bad timing, the clothing brand Supreme has announced a line inspired by Jane's Addiction.

The collection includes a jacket, cardigan, sweatshirt and T-shirt. It'll be released on Thursday, in case you were planning a Jane's Addiction Halloween costume, which may be the closest thing to the real Jane's Addiction we can get these days.

As you may be aware, Jane's is currently on hiatus after frontman Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro onstage during a show in September, thus the aforementioned bad timing. The rest of the band's tour was canceled, and Farrell later apologized for his "inexcusable behavior."

Regardless, if you're still interested in a Jane's Addiction/Supreme collaboration, check out Supreme.com for more info.

