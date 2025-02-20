Superheaven announces new self-titled album

Superheaven has announced a new self-titled album.

The band's first full-length offering in 10 years will arrive on April 18. It arrives after Superheaven's 2013 single "Youngest Daughter" went viral on TikTok, earning it a Billboard Music Award nomination in 2024, 11 years after its original release.

Superheaven the album includes the previously released tracks "Long Gone" and "Numb to What Is Real." A third cut, titled "Cruel Times," is out now via digital outlets.

You can catch Superheaven live on a U.S. tour launching in April.

Here's the Superheaven track list: 
"Humans for Toys"
"Numb to What Is Real"
"Cruel Times"
"Sounds of Goodbyes"
"Long Gone"
"Hothead"
"Conflicted Mood"
"Stare at the Void"
"Next Time"
"The Curtain"

