Superheaven announces fall US tour

Blue Grape Music
By Josh Johnson

Superheaven has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of their new, self-titled album.

The headlining outing kicks off Sept. 9 in Nashville, and concludes Sept. 19 in Cleveland. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Superheaven.net.

Superheaven the album was released in April, and marks the first record from the grunge revivalists in 10 years. It follows the band's 2013 single "Youngest Daughter" going viral on TikTok.

