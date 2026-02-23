Sundance screening of Courtney Love doc showed 'first edit,' says manager

Courtney Love attends the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The screening of the Courtney Love documentary Antiheroine at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival was apparently not the finished version of the film.

The Hole frontwoman's manager, Jonathan Daniel, tells The Hollywood Reporter, "The cut that went to Sundance was never intended as final."

"It's actually the first edit of the film," Daniel continues. "We were surprised and flattered that they wanted to screen it, so we approved it being shown even though it was not finished."

Daniel's comments come in response to THR citing a source claiming Love is "telling friends she's unhappy with the movie and wants to recut it with new material."

"Courtney will always be unfiltered and may speak out of turn," Daniel says. "But I can assure you she's dedicated to finishing the doc and then promoting it when it's out."

Antiheroine, which was announced in December, features interviews with Love and her Hole bandmates Melissa Auf der Maur, Eric Erlandson and Patty Schemel, as well as Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe.

"Singer, songwriter, and actor Courtney Love has long had an impact on rock and pop culture," the doc's description reads. "Now sober and set to release new music for the first time in over a decade, Courtney is ready to reveal her story, unfiltered and unapologetic."

