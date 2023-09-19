Sum 41's Deryck Whibley thanks fans for support following hospitalization

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has spoken out for the first time since his hospitalization with pneumonia.

In a Facebook post published Tuesday, September 19, Whibley writes, "I wanted to take a min to say thank you to everyone for so much love and support."

"Although I'm not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I’m staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this," he continues. "I'm still bed ridden, having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some pretty wild fever dreams, that I guess are keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining."

News of Whibley's hospitalization first came in a September 15 Instagram post by his wife, Ariana, who noted, "There is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure." In a follow-up post on September 16, Ariana said that Whibley had been discharged from the hospital and was "responding so well to his treatments."

In his post, Whibley adds that he's "in the best hands and am on the right medicine." He plans on "being my absolute best" for Sum 41's scheduled performance at the 2023 When We Were Young festival in October.

"That's my goal," he says. "Thank you, so much love."

The 43-year-old Whibley was previously hospitalized in 2014 with liver and kidney damage resulting from alcoholism.

Sum 41 spent the summer on tour with The Offspring. The band announced in May that they were planning to break up following a final album and tour.

