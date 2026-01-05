Sum 41's Deryck Whibley feels inspired to 'play and write songs more lately' with new guitars

Sum 41 Performs In Rome Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs on November 17, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) (Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 may be over, but frontman Deryck Whibley is still "In Too Deep" in the music world.

In an Instagram post reflecting on 2025, Whibley shares that he began the year making a vow: "NO more guitars for a while."

"I was planning on stepping back from music, leaving my day job, and putting everything into starting @walkingdisaster clothing," Whibley writes. "Instead… this happened."

By "this," Whibley means acquiring 10 guitars over the year, including a 1959 Les Paul Standard Sunburst.

While he may not have kept his 2025 New Year's resolution, Whibley says there is a bright side.

"The one good thing about breaking this promise is that it’s actually inspired me to play and write songs more lately!" Whibley writes.

Sum 41 concluded their farewell tour in January 2025 and played live for the last time in March upon being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!