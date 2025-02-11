Sum 41, Spiritbox, The Beaches nominated for 2025 Juno Awards

Sum 41, Spiritbox and The Beaches are among the nominees for the 2025 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

The "Fat Lip" rockers, who hail from Ajax, Ontario, will compete for the group of the year prize and in the rock album of the year category with their farewell record, Heaven :x: Hell.

Spiritbox and The Beaches, who formed in Victoria, British Columbia, and Toronto, respectively, are also up for group of the year. The "Circle with Me" metallers are nominated for metal/hard music album of the year, as well, with their EP The Fear of Fear.

The 2025 Junos will take place March 30 in Vancouver. As previously reported, Sum 41 will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

