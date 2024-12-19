Sum 41 shares recap video of final European tour

Sum 41 has shared a video recapping the final European leg of their farewell tour.

The 10 1/2-minute clip features live and backstage footage from the shows, as well as interviews with fans expressing their sadness and sharing their well-wishes for the band members going forward.

In one particularly poignant moment, a group of fans serenade frontman Deryck Whibley with a rendition of the Sum 41 song "With Me" as he stands outside the band's tour bus.

You can watch the recap video on YouTube.

Sum 41 wrapped their final European tour in November, a month after playing their last U.S. show. They were then set to play an Australia tour before it was canceled due to Whibley coming down with pneumonia.

In January, Sum 41 will launch the final leg of the farewell tour in their native Canada, culminating with a show in Toronto on Jan. 30. They'll then be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in March.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

