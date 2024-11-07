Sum 41 shares recap video of final US tour

By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 has shared a new video recapping their final U.S. tour.

The seven-minute clip features live footage and backstage interviews with the band members reflecting on their journey, as well as commentary from fans attending the last shows.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

Sum 41 announced in 2023 that they were disbanding after a farewell album and tour. The album, Heaven :x: Hell, dropped in March, and the tour kicked off in the U.S. in April. It concluded in October.

You can still catch Sum 41 on their final European tour, which concludes Nov. 23 in Paris. They'll then head to Australia in December before returning to their home country of Canada in January. The last-ever Sum 41 show takes place Jan. 30 in Toronto.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

