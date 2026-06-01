Sum 41 releasing 25th anniversary edition of 'All Killer No Filler'

Sum 41 is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, All Killer No Filler, with a new reissue.

The Canadian rockers are set to release a special 25th anniversary edition of the album on limited-edition two-LP silver vinyl and CD, each featuring an alternate cover and five unreleased live tracks.

Originally released May 8, 2001, All Killer No Filler featured the hit single "Fat Lip," which went to #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Another single, "In Too Deep," peaked at #10 on the same chart.

The album would go on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

The 25th anniversary edition of All Killer No Filler will be released July 24. It is available for preorder now.

In April, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley shared a post reflecting on the 25th anniversary of "Fat Lip," calling it "The song that changed our lives forever."

Sum 41 disbanded in 2025 after releasing a final album, 2024's Heaven :x: Hell, and completing a farewell tour.

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