Sum 41 getting inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place March 30 in Vancouver during the 2025 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. It will include a "special presentation and performance."

"We're excited to be back at the Junos and to receive this recognition," says Sum 41, who originally hail from Ajax, Ontario. "We've come so far as a band since we first started and we look forward to celebrating in Vancouver with our fans and fellow Canadian artists."

Previous Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees include Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Rush and, more recently, Nickelback.

Sum 41 has been spending 2024 on a farewell tour, the U.S. leg of which concluded in October. Their final show before the Junos is set for Jan. 30 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!