Sum 41 adds Canadian leg to farewell tour

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 has announced their final shows in their home country.

The "Fat Lip" rockers have added a Canadian leg to their upcoming farewell tour. The outing will run from January 10 in Victoria, British Columbia, to the previously announced January 30 date in Toronto, which will mark Sum 41's last concert ever.

Tickets go on presale on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. local time before being available to the general public beginning Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sum41.com.

Sum 41's farewell tour launched in Asia in February and will come to the U.S. in April. The band's final album, Heaven :x: Hell, arrives Friday, March 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!