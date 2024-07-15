Sully Erna, Mick Mars guesting on upcoming Cory Marks song

Godsmack With Halestorm Perform At The Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna and former Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars will guest on an upcoming song from country rocker Cory Marks.

The track is called "Make My Country Rock" and features country vet Travis Tritt, as well. It premieres July 26.

Mars and Tritt previously teamed up with Marks on his breakout single "Outlaws & Outsiders," which also featured Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody.

"Make My Country Rock" will follow Marks' June single "Guilty," a collaboration with Bad Wolves' Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz.

Marks will join Theory of Deadman's unplugged tour in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!