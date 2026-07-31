Sublime's self-titled album certified Diamond

A Diamond album is what Sublime's got.

The "Santeria" outfit's 1996 self-titled album has passed 10 million certified units by the RIAA, officially making it Diamond.

The album Sublime spawned the singles "Santeria," "What I Got," "Wrong Way" and "Doin' Time." It marked the band's final record with frontman Bradley Nowell, who died just months ahead of its release.

While the Sublime offshoot Sublime with Rome would go on to release several albums, the self-titled record remained the final Sublime statement. That is, until the band reformed in 2023 with Bradley Nowell's son, Jakob Nowell, on vocals and guitar.

With Jakob Nowell stepping into his father's role, Sublime released their first new album in 30 years, Until the Sun Explodes, in June.

Sublime will be performing in New York City's Central Park as part of ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert series on Aug. 14.

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