Sublime tribute album 'Look at All the Love We Found﻿' to be reissued with additional tracks

The 2005 Sublime tribute album, Look at All the Love We Found, is being reissued in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The set is due out May 9, and includes reworked and remastered Sublime covers from the original track list, which featured contributions from Jack Johnson, Pennywise and Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins. It also includes a host of previously unreleased covers by artists such as current Sublime frontman and son of the late Bradley Nowell, Jakob Nowell.

You can listen to Jakob's cover of "Garden Grove," recorded under his moniker Jakobs Castle, now via digital outlets.

"Sublime is and always has been a family first and foremost," Jakob says. "The loss of my father was a devastating event to many and was only outweighed by the outpouring of love from the numerous musicians [whose] lives and craft were affected by the work of Sublime. All the love that we collectively have found along this crazy journey is spelled out on every track of this tribute record."

Jakob first performed with Sublime at the end of 2023 and made his official debut with his father's band at Coachella 2024. The trio, which also includes original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, has been working on new music together with plans of putting out an album.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

