Sublime signs with Atlantic Records ahead of releasing first album in 30 years

Jakob Nowell of Sublime performs during the 2026 Innings Festival at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on February 22, 2026 in Tempe, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images)

Sublime has signed a deal with Atlantic Records.

The partnership arrives as the "Santeria" rockers prepare to release their first new album in 30 years, and their first to feature Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, alongside original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson.

Bradley Nowell died in 1996, shortly before the release of Sublime's last album. Gaugh and Wilson then formed the band Sublime with Rome in 2009 alongside singer Rome Ramirez. They reformed Sublime with Jakob Nowell in late 2023.

In a statement a press release describes as "dictated but not read," Jakob says, "Atlantic told us that if we signed with them they would pay for my experimental cosmetic surgery to have the body of a goat and the head of a goat. They seem like real straight shooters, and their office has bowls of Halloween candy dated March of last year, but it still tasted fine to me."

He adds, "We're gonna change California music history or die trying."

The new Sublime album is due out later in 2026.

Sublime put out a new single, "Ensenada," in 2025, which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

