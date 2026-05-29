Sublime shares new '﻿Until the Sun Explodes'﻿ song, 'Gangstalker'

Sublime has premiered a new song called "Gangstalker," a track off the band's upcoming album, Until the Sun Explodes.

"'Gangstalker' is pure chaos," says frontman Jakob Nowell in a statement. "I was so proud when the drum and guitar parts came together the way that they did in the studio."

"Sometimes you have this idea for how a song should sound in your head and it becomes impossible to translate that into reality," he continues. "'Gangstalker' is not one of those songs. It is a frenetic, California tweaker, punk anthem that I fully endorse with my life."

The video for "Gangstalker" is now streaming on YouTube.

Until the Sun Explodes is due out June 12. It marks the first Sublime album in 30 years and the band's first with Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell.

The Until the Sun Explodes title track currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. The album also includes the single "Ensenada," which hit #1 on Alternative Airplay, as well.

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