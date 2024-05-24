Sublime releases new song "Feel Like That" featuring Bradley & Jakob Nowell

Sublime has released a new song featuring vocals from late frontman Bradley Nowell and his son, Jakob.

The track is called "Feel Like That" and, according to Rolling Stone, is based off a 1996 demo recording called "Eireen." Nearly 30 years later, the demo has been turned into a fully formed song in collaboration with the reggae band Stick Figure.

"We are blessed that we still have all these old recordings and that we were able to stumble upon an outtake that has been sitting there waiting for all these years," bassist Eric Wilson tells Rolling Stone. "They say timing is everything, and I think they were right! It's super awesome to hear Brad and Jakob singing side by side on the same track. I'm sure this song is gonna set the mood for the summer."

"My dad has a verse and then I have a verse and then Stick closes out the song," Jakob adds. "It's a beautiful thing."

You can listen to "Feel Like That" now via digital outlets.

Sublime reformed with Jakob alongside founding members Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh at the end of 2023 and performed at Coachella 2024. They have a number of other festivals lined up for the summer.

