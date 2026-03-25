Sublime premieres title track off upcoming album, ﻿'Until the Sun Explodes'

Sublime has premiered the title track from the band's upcoming album, Until the Sun Explodes.

Until the Sun Explodes is due out June 12 and marks the first new album to be released under the name Sublime since their 1996 self-titled effort, which came out months after the death of frontman Bradley Nowell.

Sublime disbanded following Nowell's death, and band members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh launched the spinoff group Sublime with Rome in 2009. They reformed at the end of 2023 with Nowell's son, Jakob Nowell, on vocals and guitar.

"The last Sublime record that will ever be made is Self-Titled," Jakob Nowell writes in a Facebook post. "There's no replacing history, period. Until the Sun Explodes the album is an epilogue, and 'Until the Sun Explodes' the single is the epilogue to the epilogue."

He continues, "It is a tribute to the expansive works of Sublime, it is an acknowledgment for all that my father has done for me my entire life, and most importantly it is a thank you. I love you dad, and I owe you my life."

You can watch the video for the Until the Sun Explodes title track streaming now on YouTube.

The Until the Sun Explodes track list also includes the 2025 single "Ensenada," which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

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