Sublime to perform self-titled album in full at newly announced Red Rocks show

Sublime will be performing their hit 1996 self-titled album in full for the first time during a newly announced show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on April 17, 2026.

"Red Rocks Amphitheatre is one of the world's most spiritual places," drummer Bud Gaugh says in a press release. "You can feel the power generated by the Earth here! I can't think of a better place to play, for the first time, the Sublime self-titled album from cover to cover, than Red Rocks! One of our most magnificent albums on one the most magical stages if not THE most magical stage in the world!!!"

Sublime will also play a second, career-spanning set at Rock Rocks on April 18. Tickets to both shows go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For presale info, visit SublimeLBC.com.

The album Sublime was released in 1996, just months after the death of frontman Bradley Nowell. It includes the singles "Santeria," "What I Got," "Wrong Way" and "Doin' Time."

Sublime currently consists of founding members Gaugh and Eric Wilson alongside Nowell's son, Jakob Nowell. The trio put out a new song, "Ensenada," in July, which hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

A new Sublime album, the first since the 1996 self-titled record, is due out in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.