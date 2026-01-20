Sublime announces Reef Madness concert cruise

Bud Gaugh, Eric Wilson and Jakob Nowell of Sublime pose during the 2025 Shaky Knees Festival at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Legato/WireImage)

Sublime has announced their own concert cruise, Sublime Reef Madness.

The seafaring event will set sail Nov. 15 from Miami and will stop at Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, before returning on Nov. 19. It will feature two headlining performances from Sublime, including a performance of their 1996 self-titled album in full.

Presale signups are open now. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

For more info, visit SublimeCruise.com.

As for Sublime's upcoming plans on land, they'll be playing a number of upcoming festivals, including their own Me Gusta festival in Fort Worth, Texas, in May. They've also been working on a new album, marking the first Sublime record in 30 years.

Sublime currently consists of original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell.

