StubHub apologizes for confusion between Lamb of God show & Christian music concert

Randy Blythe of Lamb of God performs during a concert at Café Iguana on November 6, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

An apparent Christmas miracle for metal fans in Spartanburg, South Carolina, actually turned out to be way more related to Christianity than it may have initially seemed.

A listing on StubHub showed that the band Lamb of God was set to play the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Dec. 20. However, instead of a performance from Randy Blythe and company, what the venue actually had scheduled for that day was a show part of Christian musician Andrew Peterson's Behold the Lamb of God tour.

"We acknowledge the listing for the December 20 event at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium was misleading and apologize for the confusion this caused," a StubHub spokesperson says in a statement to ABC Audio. "Ahead of the show we updated the event page and reached out to customers to clarify the event details. Anyone who purchased tickets under the impression this was a different performance is encouraged to contact us—we'll honor a full refund under our FanProtect Guarantee."

LoG frontman Randy Blythe also posted a screenshot of a story on the mix-up to his Instagram Story, writing in the caption, "We usually play [Spartanburg venue GroundZero] NOT Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium."

"This [is] why StubHub sucks," Blythe added alongside a trio of crying-laughing emojis.

As for Lamb of God's actual live schedule, they're launching a U.S. tour in March.

