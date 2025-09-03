The Struts will rock you with new version of 'Could Have Been Me' featuring Queen's Brian May

The Struts have premiered a new version of their breakout single, "Could Have Been Me," featuring Brian May.

The Queen legend shreds a guitar solo on the updated track, which also includes an extended outro.

"This song is all about seizing your dreams and living life to the fullest, no matter the obstacles," says Struts frontman Luke Spiller. "It's a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire."

"Collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realized, and I can't wait for you all to feel the energy and inspiration behind it," Spiller continues. "Hopefully this song will go on to inspire many more people to take life by the scruff of the neck and drink it down deeply! Every day is a gift. Let's celebrate them together."

May adds, "Working with Luke and The Struts has been a joyous journey for me."

"I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it!" May says. "It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages. And, together, WE ROCK!!"

You can watch May and The Struts rock together in a new "Could Have Been Me" video on YouTube.

The original "Could Have Been Me" was released in 2013 in The Struts' native U.K. before it became a hit in the U.S. in 2015. It appears on the band's debut album, Everybody Wants. It was later featured in the 2021 animated movie Sing 2.

The Struts will resume their U.S. tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of Everybody Wants on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.