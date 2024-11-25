The Struts releasing 'Can't Stop Talking' vinyl single

The Struts are releasing their latest song, "Can't Stop Talking," as a vinyl single.

The pink 7-inch is due out in January and is available to preorder now exclusively through the English rockers' web store.

"Can't Stop Talking" premiered in October and is one of three new singles The Struts have dropped in 2024, following "Heaven's Got Nothing on You" and "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)."

The most recent Struts album is 2023's Pretty Vicious.

